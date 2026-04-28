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Concert/ Jeshua Marshall and the Flood at People's Brewing

Concert/ Jeshua Marshall and the Flood at People's Brewing

Jeshua Marshall is known for his energy drenched, theatrical live show. Co-founding the Oregon band Larry And His Flask with his brother Jamin at age 16. He has toured across the US and Canada multiple times and performed in 14 countries worldwide.
His music is a mix of his Punk Rock Roots, Folk, Reggae, Americana and Indie Rock.
He debuts with his band the Flood at People's Brewing Tuesday June 9th, 2026! Doors open at 6pm and music starts at 7pm!
A Mom&Pop Production

People's Brewing Company
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mom & Pop Productions
People's Brewing Company
2006 N 9th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
8332961918
jim@peoplesbrew.com
https://peoplesbrew.com/live/