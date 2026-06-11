Concert/Johanna Rose and the Dreamboats at People's Brewing

New Orleans' Johanna Rose and the Dreamboats perform Saturday August 1st at People's Brewing! Join us out on the patio for a super fun night of NOLA Jazz, Blues, and Cabaret. Special guests, KP &the WLGs will be opening up!

Doors 7pm / Music 8pm

A Mom&Pop Production

Johanna Rose is a New Orleans-based singer, songwriter, upright bassist, and street performer making music that lives somewhere between the stars and the gutter. Her sound - smoky, sultry, chaotic - walks the line between beauty and grit. With vocals that can cut or soothe and bass lines that feel like a heartbeat and a tightrope all at once, Rose builds songs that don’t ask permission. It’s jazz with a crooked grin; grounded in tradition but never content to stay there.