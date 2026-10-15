Concert/ Malambre (Cumbia/Bolero/Afro-Cuban) at People's Brewing

Lafayette-based Malambre brings to life a repertoire of soulful vintage songs from South America and the Caribbean.

Their sound is shaped by a unique cultural mix with diverse influences rooted in mid-century Cuban and French Caribbean music, traditional Colombian rhythms, and psychedelic cumbia from the Andes.

Tuesday November 24th, 2026

Doors open at 5pm and music is from 6pm to 8pm. 21+ event

Tickets are $11 ADV at People's or $13.44 in advance online (This is the total including all fees)