Concert/ Marc Ridge and the Revelers (Americana) at People's Brewing

Marc Ridge and the Revelers return to People's Brewing Tuesday July 28th! Come check out this super talented singer songwriter who is from right here in Lafayette, IN!

Doors 6pm / Music 7pm / 21+ / $13.39 ADV (all fees in included)

A Mom&Pop Production

Born and raised in Lafayette, Indiana, singer/songwriter Marc Ridge started playing originals and covers in bars at the age of 16. Today, you will find him telling his own stories of the past almost 20 years with his robust and gritty sound of rockin' Americana, country, and blues.