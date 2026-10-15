So very psyched and honored to announce we have Mariee Siou visiting People's Brewing on January 19th. This has been more than a year in the works and can't wait to host!

Doors open at 5pm and music is from 6pm to 8pm. 21+ event

Tickets are $21 ADV at People's or $24.39 in advance online (This is the total including all fees) If we have any left, they will be $30 at the door.

Mariee Siou has been a fixture in the Neo-folk scene since her 2007 debut "Faces in the Rocks"—now acclaimed as a cult classic in the indie music world. She is revered for her delicate finger picking and poetic mysticism, often drawing, as from the ether, immense feeling through a voice of soft potency and otherworldly wordsmithing. She is known as a healing singer and as being a visionary artist, channeling and transmitting medicinal qualities through her music. Mariee Siou has extensively toured Europe and the US, and opened for acclaimed artists like Mazzy Star, Buffy St. Marie, Bert Jansch, Brightblack Morning Light, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, and Joanna Newsom.