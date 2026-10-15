Concert/ Matt Heckler (Appalachia/ Irish Folk) at People's Brewing

Matt Heckler performs at People's Brewing Company on Tuesday December 8th! He'll be performing two intimate sets in the taproom so do not sleep on tickets!

Tuesday December 8th, 2026

Doors open at 5pm and music is from 6pm to 8pm. 21+ event

Tickets are $21 ADV at People's or $24.39 in advance online (This is the total including all fees) If we have any left, they will be $30 at the door.

MATT HECKLER is a solo multi-instrumentalist that barely fits into any ordinary musical category. He tends to keep to the darker side of Appalachian mountain music and early bluegrass but listen long enough and you’ll soon be transported to the mountains of Eastern Europe or a dimly lit bar in Ireland where they honor those who have passed with a gently swaying a cappella ballad.

After touring almost nonstop for years in support of bands like Devil Makes Three, Lost Dog Street Band, Flogging Molly, and others, HECKLER, like the rest of us, got sidelined by the ongoing global pandemic. With the newfound time off, he set to pushing creative boundaries in his home recording studio as far as his mind would allow. Each fiddle, banjo, and guitar track carefully put in place all the while retaining the grit and energy reflected in his live shows. Paired perfectly as the sequel to After The Flood, the Blood, Water, Coal album is a defining release in his career.