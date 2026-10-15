Matt Woods returns to People's Brewing Tuesday December 1st with special guests Uncle Taylor.

Presented by Mom&Pop Productions

Doors 5pm / Music 6pm / $13ADV Taproom / $15.59 Online / 21+

"A Matt Woods show is show isn't merely a whiskey-fueled half hour set of songs, it's in-your-face theater--sometimes verging on a public exorcism--that draws the audience in like a constricting (or comforting) hug. He is the one breaking down the barrier between artist and audience; stepping in front of the microphone to shout (and sometimes whisper) his lyrics to the audience. He dismantles his ego piece by piece, until finally, at the end, the very symbol of a stage or a man standing on it

is obliterated and he is on eye and street level again."

-Wild American Radio

Uncle Taylor is an acoustic duo with Taylor Williams and Alec Bohuk. They write gospel and folk music. The two hail from Sheridan, IN and are part of a full bluegrass outfit called Booze House Bluegrass.