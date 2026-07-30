Concert/ Matthew Mcneal (Indie/ Roots Rock) at People's Brewing

Matthew McNeal returns with his band to People's Brewing on Tuesday September 22nd! Matthew and crew will be passing through again on tour this Fall! Don't miss this rare chance to see them as they are based in Texas and only make it up this way about one every year or two!

Doors 6pm / Music 7pm / 21+ / $15 ADV

A Mom&Pop Production

Matthew McNeal is a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based out of Fort Worth, Texas, known for crafting a modern analog sound while blurring the lines of genre. From performing hundreds of coast-to-coast dates across the US to running a studio and record label, McNeal and longtime-collaborator Andre Black have always aimed to shine a light on the world-class artistry and culture coming out of Fort Worth. The band has released four studio albums alongside an all-star cast of studio personnel, all of which have aimed to move the needle forward in terms of creativity and storytelling with each song. When all of the elements come together - the spirit of indie rock, the passion of soul music, and the honesty of country music - Matthew McNeal and company craft a sound that is uniquely their own while being unmistakably representative of modern Texas music.