Concert/ Reverend Jesse Ray (Garage/Rock&Roll/Blues) w/ cuzn eddy at People's Brewing

The Reverend Jesse Ray is a high energy one-man-band with crooning vocals, splitting harmonica, pounding foot drums, and rockin’ guitar.

Cuzn Eddy will open up!!

Doors 6pm / music 7pm / 21+ / $13.44 (all fees included)

Jesse Ray, the frontman of Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish, now presents himself as The Reverend Jesse Ray. With his unique blend of rockabilly blues, The Reverend is taking his music to new heights. He offers a dynamic mix of energetic originals, soulful ballads, and classic covers of legends like George Jones and Johnny Cash. Armed with his electric guitar, harmonica, footdrums, and captivating vocals, The Reverend Jesse Ray is a one-man rock 'n' roll, Americana, and blues powerhouse that any fan of traditional American music will not want to miss.

A Mom&Pop Production