Concert/ Sparrow Smith & the Resonant Rouges at People's Brewing

Sparrow Smith and the Resonant Rogues return to People's Brewing Company Tuesday August 18th! Beautiful and sometimes dark, this will be an amazing night of roots and folk inspired by sounds from their home in Appalachia and traveling around the country performing.

Doors 6pm / music 7pm / 21+ / $13.39 (all fees included)

Rooted in the mountains of Western North Carolina, The Resonant Rogues are fronted by songwriting duo Sparrow and Keith Josiah Smith, who share a passion for movement and sound. Before meeting, falling in love, and forming the band in 2013, both traveled extensively throughout the U.S.- Keith by hopping freight trains, Sparrow with a circus troupe. In addition to their holler homestead, New Orleans and Nashville are their other musical homes, and the influences of both can be felt on The Resonant Rogues self-titled fourth album. The sounds of Appalachian old-time, classic country, and vintage soul all make appearances in this stunner of an album