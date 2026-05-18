Concert/ Summoning Circle W/ Liv LaFluv at People's Brewing

Summoning Circle debut at People's Brewing with Liv LaFluv Tuesday June 16th, in Lafayette, IN!

Doors 6pm / Music 7pm

A Mom&Pop Production

Summoning Circle is a dark folk project newly based out of Southern Indiana with members from Belfast & the around the US. They interpret folk songs and tunes from Irish, Appalachian, and Cajun traditions and utilize gothic storytelling, poetry and skilled musicianship to create unique arrangements and unforgettable live performances. They play a variety of hand-built folk instruments (5 string fiddle, rocky mountain dulcimer, mandola, gutbucket bass) and sing their hearts out in 4 part harmony, leaving every room ringing. Their second album “The Turning Wheel” will be out on June 21st.