Concert/ The Claudettes ( Blues/Jazz/Rock) at People's Brewing

The Claudettes return to People's Brewing Company in Lafayette, IN Tuesday November 10th. This is the show that was rescheduled from August 4th. If you have a ticket for the August 4th show it will be honored for the new date.

Doors 5pm / Music 6pm / $15.59 ADV (All fees and taxes included) / 21+

A Mom&Pop Production

Six albums into their lauded career, the Claudettes continue to put a fascinating spin on American roots music. Blues and R&B are laced with punk spirit and film-noir moods to create the band's singular "garage cabaret" sound. The Claudettes have earned worldwide acclaim with their recordings and concerts full of heart, musicianship and theatrical flair. Force-of-nature vocalist Rachel Williams (who dominates the stage like a glam-rock rebirth of Annie Lennox) and renowned pianist/songwriter Johnny Iguana join the mighty rhythm section of Zach Verdoorn (bass, guitar, vocals) and Michael Caskey (drums). Outside the Claudettes, Iguana has toured with Junior Wells and Otis Rush, played on many Grammy-nominated albums and recorded with Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Johnny Winter and more. Johnny is also composer of the score for the Emmy-winning smash FX/Hulu series "The Bear" and has released two solo albums on iconic blues/jazz label Delmark Records.