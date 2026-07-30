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Concert/ The Prannies (Rock and Roll) at People's Brewing

Concert/ The Prannies (Rock and Roll) at People's Brewing

Everyone's favorite Rock&Rollers The Prannies return to People's Brewing Company Tuesday September 29th!! Always a good time when they pay us a visit! Be prepared to dance and party!

Doors 6pm / Music 7pm / 21+ / $13.44 advanced ticket (this price includes all fees)

The Prannies rock and roll. That’s what they do. They only play their own songs, but you’ll hear a range of influences: rockabilly, Chuck Berry, Creedence, 60s British rock, 70s new wave, and 80s post-punk. With a bit of humor, they’ll have the audience wriggling and smiling.
The Prannies are Don Staley (guitar & vocals), Richard Fudge (guitar & vocals), Brad Estes (bass), Charlie Hopper (keyboards), and Blake Watts (drums). The Prannies share their 40-year catalog of original songs around Central Indiana. Their sixth album, “Prandemonium,” is available at bandcamp.com. Their two previous albums, “Songs To Date” and “Did you mean: panties” stream on Spotify.

People's Brewing Company
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mom & Pop Productions
People's Brewing Company
2006 N 9th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
8332961918
jim@peoplesbrew.com
https://peoplesbrew.com/live/