Concert/ The Prannies (Rock and Roll) at People's Brewing

Everyone's favorite Rock&Rollers The Prannies return to People's Brewing Company Tuesday September 29th!! Always a good time when they pay us a visit! Be prepared to dance and party!

Doors 6pm / Music 7pm / 21+ / $13.44 advanced ticket (this price includes all fees)

The Prannies rock and roll. That’s what they do. They only play their own songs, but you’ll hear a range of influences: rockabilly, Chuck Berry, Creedence, 60s British rock, 70s new wave, and 80s post-punk. With a bit of humor, they’ll have the audience wriggling and smiling.

The Prannies are Don Staley (guitar & vocals), Richard Fudge (guitar & vocals), Brad Estes (bass), Charlie Hopper (keyboards), and Blake Watts (drums). The Prannies share their 40-year catalog of original songs around Central Indiana. Their sixth album, “Prandemonium,” is available at bandcamp.com. Their two previous albums, “Songs To Date” and “Did you mean: panties” stream on Spotify.