Cosmic Community Night

Have you ever seen the rings of Saturn or the craters of the Moon up close? Now is your chance! Join us for an unforgettable evening under the stars, organized by the Wabash Valley Astronomical Society.

Whether you are a seasoned stargazer or just curious kid, this event is designed to inspire your sense of wonder.

Program Type: Program

Age Group: General\Family

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

