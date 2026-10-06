Craft and FUN Fair

Annual event for all ages. Wonderful crafts and gifts. German style lunch from 11 to 1. Pet blessings offered from 10:30-11:30 (bring your pet on leash or in carrier). Homemade bake sale with Bake Walk at 1:00. Activities and crafts to make all day, New this year--a Book Exchange--Bring a book to get a book (gently used children or adult books) Fun for all ages!