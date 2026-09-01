Creative Corner
Creative Corner
Come by the Wyandotte Branch Tuesdays at 4 for crafts full of imagination and learning. We'll see you there!
9/1 - Ice Cream Puffy Paint
9/8 - Dragonfly Keychain
9/15 - Maracas
9/22 - Soda Bottle Firefly
9/29 - Duct Tape Pencil Case
Timberstone Homes Meeting Room
Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
Every week through Sep 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
5542 E 50 SLafayette, Indiana 47905
(765) 447-4774