Creative Corner

Come by the Wyandotte Branch Tuesdays at 4 for crafts full of imagination and learning. We'll see you there!

Come learn cool facts about jellyfish as we make jellyfish suncatchers together!

11/3 - Jellyfish Suncatcher

11/10 - Pumpkin Platforms

11/17 - Rainbow Loom Bracelets

Timberstone Homes Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: General/Family