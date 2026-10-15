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News that will always ask the tough questions Made possible by you.

Creative Corner

Creative Corner

Come by the Wyandotte Branch Tuesdays at 4 for crafts full of imagination and learning. We'll see you there!

Come learn cool facts about jellyfish as we make jellyfish suncatchers together!

11/3 - Jellyfish Suncatcher

11/10 - Pumpkin Platforms

11/17 - Rainbow Loom Bracelets

Timberstone Homes Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: General/Family

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
Every week through Nov 17, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
5542 E 50 S
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
(765) 447-4774