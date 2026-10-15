Creative Corner
Creative Corner
Come by the Wyandotte Branch Tuesdays at 4 for crafts full of imagination and learning. We'll see you there!
Come learn cool facts about jellyfish as we make jellyfish suncatchers together!
11/3 - Jellyfish Suncatcher
11/10 - Pumpkin Platforms
11/17 - Rainbow Loom Bracelets
Timberstone Homes Meeting Room
Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
Every week through Nov 17, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
5542 E 50 SLafayette, Indiana 47905
(765) 447-4774