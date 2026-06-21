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Curated Treasures Benefit Sale

Curated Treasures Benefit Sale

Please join us Saturday, August 15, 9AM-4PM for the Haan's Curated Treasures Benefit Sale!
The prior day, Friday, August 14, 5-8PM will be exclusive Early Bird access!
The main sale will be FREE & open to the public; Early Bird access is $25 & tickets may be purchased online!
The sale will feature an exquisite collection of fine china, crystal, art objects, ceramics, & more.
Additionally, we're also interested in donations at this time.

The Haan Musuem of Indiana Art
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Haan Museum of Indiana Art

Artist Group Info

operations@haanmuseum.org
The Haan Musuem of Indiana Art
920 State St.
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
7657426449
marketing@haanmuseum.org
https://haanmuseum.org