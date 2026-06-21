Please join us Saturday, August 15, 9AM-4PM for the Haan's Curated Treasures Benefit Sale!

The prior day, Friday, August 14, 5-8PM will be exclusive Early Bird access!

The main sale will be FREE & open to the public; Early Bird access is $25 & tickets may be purchased online!

The sale will feature an exquisite collection of fine china, crystal, art objects, ceramics, & more.

Additionally, we're also interested in donations at this time.