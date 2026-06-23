Curated Treasures Benefit Sale Early Bird Access
Curated Treasures Benefit Sale Early Bird Access
Please join us Saturday, August 15, 9AM-4PM for the Haan's Curated Treasures Benefit Sale!
The prior day, Friday, August 14, 5-8PM will be exclusive Early Bird access!
The main sale will be FREE & open to the public; Early Bird access is $25 & tickets may be purchased online!
The sale will feature an exquisite collection of fine china, crystal, art objects, ceramics, & more.
Additionally, we're also interested in donations at this time.
The Haan Musuem of Indiana Art
$25
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Haan Museum of Indiana Art
The Haan Musuem of Indiana Art
920 State St.Lafayette, Indiana 47905
7657426449
marketing@haanmuseum.org