Day Before Thanksgiving Market
Day Before Thanksgiving Market
The Day Before Thanksgiving Market is a festive start to the holiday season at the John R. Dennis Wellness Center. This special market brings together local vendors offering fresh foods, baked goods, handmade items, seasonal treats, and other goods perfect for Thanksgiving preparations and holiday shopping.
In addition to shopping local, visitors can enjoy a welcoming community atmosphere and discover something for everyone as they get ready to celebrate the holiday.
John R. Dennis Wellness Center
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 25 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
West Lafayette Parks and Recreation
765-269-4950
wlparks@westlafayette.in.gov
John R. Dennis Wellness Center
1101 Kalberer RoadWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
farmersmarket@westlfayette.in.gov