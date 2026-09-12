Detective Beans Party
Detective Beans Party
A mystery is afoot at Klondike, and our favorite fluffy detective needs your help! Detective Beans has lost his hat! We'll solve puzzles and find clues to uncover the mystery. You'll even get to make your very own detective badge and hat, just like Beans. Based on "Detective Beans and the Missing Hat" by Li Chen!
This is a ticketed event. Please call 765-463-5893 or stop by Klondike starting 9/18 to reserve your tickets.
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 6-11
Tempest Homes Meeting Room
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
3062 Lindberg RoadWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
(765) 463-5893