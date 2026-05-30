Dino Encounters with FelleREXpress
Dino Encounters with FelleREXpress
Come see BIG dinosaurs right here at the library! Featuring a short program and a meet and greet with a triceratops!
Tickets required and available by phone at 765-429-0119 or in person starting June 8.
Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A+B
Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119