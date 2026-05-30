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Dino Encounters with FelleREXpress

Dino Encounters with FelleREXpress

Come see BIG dinosaurs right here at the library! Featuring a short program and a meet and greet with a triceratops!

Tickets required and available by phone at 765-429-0119 or in person starting June 8. 

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A+B

Program Type: Program

Age Group: General/Family

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119