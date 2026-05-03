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Dispatches & Dreams

Dispatches & Dreams

Dispatches and Daydreams
Artists: Craig Whitten and Mika Yamamoto
Opening and Gallery Walk, May 15, 6-9 p.m.
Artists’ Own Gallery, 518 Main St., Lafayette

Craig Whitten expands his well-received Airship Series into a large-scale, immersive
exhibition in collaboration with writer Mika Yamamoto. Born of an explorative impulse, this body of work pursues the imaginative potential of airships. This marks the beginning of the second collaboration between Whitten and Mika Yamamoto.

Dispatches and Daydreams is envisioned as a first step—an opening movement of a
longer journey. Whitten and Yamamoto’s core belief is to honor the organic process of
dialogue between image and text—where neither are prioritized. Viewers are also
welcomed into this ever-evolving conversation as co-creators of a better world. This exhibit featuring Craig’s and Mika’s creative collaboration. The opening is May 15, 6-9 p.m. and runs through July 11.

Artists' Own Gallery
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026

Event Supported By

Artists Own Gallery
765 429-4478
info@artists-own.com
artists-own.com
Artists' Own Gallery
518 Main Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
(765) 429-4478
info@artists-own.com
http://www.artists-own.com