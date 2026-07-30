Doom Scroll w/ Hans Gruber and the Die Hards at People's Brewing

We've got a full loaded bill for your Tuesday night listening pleasure with Colorado's Doom Scroll and Hans Gruber and the Die Hards! Wrong Step opens up the night!

Tuesday August 25th, 2026

People's Brewing

Lafayette, IN

Doors 6pm / Music 7pm / 21+

Doom Scroll describes its acoustic punk sound as “aggressive, melodic punk/crust wave” with complex instrumentation and layers of harmonies knitted from decades of music appreciation and performance.

Hans Gruber and the Die Hards are an energetic, Austin, Texas-based punk, ska, and skacore collective. Formed in 2014, the DIY band is known for their breakneck tempos, socially conscious lyrics, and theatrical live shows, which feature a rotating cast of over 30 musicians and elaborate sock puppets.

The band was established by core members Kurt Armstrong, Rosey Armstrong, and Chris Thompson. Their chaotic, genre-bending sound frequently blends traditional ska with hardcore punk, Latin, Cumbia, and folk influences..