Dungeon Master Camp
Dungeon Master Camp
Join us to step into a world of magic, mystery, and heroic storytelling! Enjoy & learn the art of map-making, villain creation, and crafting immersive storylines. Enhance your improvisation, public speaking, leadership, and strategic thinking abilities. Perfect for aspiring Dungeon Masters!
Bring Your Own Lunch or Fuel Up Here!
Registration is required for this event. You may register at the link below:
https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/dungeon-master-camp-11617
or by calling (765) 588-3002
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 6-11, Teen 12-18
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
10:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002