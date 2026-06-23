Join us to step into a world of magic, mystery, and heroic storytelling! Enjoy & learn the art of map-making, villain creation, and crafting immersive storylines. Enhance your improvisation, public speaking, leadership, and strategic thinking abilities. Perfect for aspiring Dungeon Masters!

Bring Your Own Lunch or Fuel Up Here!

Registration is required for this event. You may register at the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/dungeon-master-camp-11617

or by calling (765) 588-3002

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 6-11, Teen 12-18