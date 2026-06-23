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Dungeon Master Camp

Dungeon Master Camp

Join us to step into a world of magic, mystery, and heroic storytelling! Enjoy & learn the art of map-making, villain creation, and crafting immersive storylines. Enhance your improvisation, public speaking, leadership, and strategic thinking abilities. Perfect for aspiring Dungeon Masters!

Bring Your Own Lunch or Fuel Up Here!

Registration is required for this event. You may register at the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/dungeon-master-camp-11617

or by calling (765) 588-3002

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 6-11, Teen 12-18

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
10:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002