Electroflyers w/ Gibson Wells (Cosmic Americana/ Rock) at People's Brewing Company

Electroflyers return to People's Brewing for a night of tripped out Americana! Joining them is local songwriter extraordinaire Gibson Wells who is celebrating the release of his recent solo release Love Letters and will be playing much of the new material live.

Tuesday July 14th, 2026

Doors 6pm / Music 7pm / 21+ / $13.39 ADV (all fees in included)

A Mom&Pop Production

Electroflyers

Electroflyers blend blues, folk, rock, country, jazz, and bluegrass influences in high-energy shows that draw from the American songwriting and storytelling tradition. Formed in 2022 on Purdue University's campus, they are veterans of the West Lafayette music scene and have built an audience appreciative of roots music forms and improvisation.

Gibson Wells

Gibson Wells is an award winning singer/songwriter and guitarist originally from Clinton County, IN. Being heavily influenced by a variety of Americana and Rock musicians ranging from Croce to Hendrix, Gibson puts on a unique solo show with a little something for everyone.