Flatfoot 56 w/ Criminal Record and Third Wheeling at People's Brewing
Flatfoot 56 w/ Criminal Record and Third Wheeling at People's Brewing
We're opening up the parking lot and throwing another all ages shindig at People's Brewing w/ Chicago's Celtic punk rockers Flatfoot 56! Local hooligans Criminal Record and Third Wheeling open up!
People's Brewing Company
2006 N 9th Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
$18 (At People's) $21.13 (online) / $25 Day of show
Presented by Mom&Pop Prouductions
This is an open air event and will be rain or shine!
Flatfoot 56 is a Celtic punk band from Chicago that has been playing music since 2000. Their use of the highland bagpipes and other celtic instrumentation has landed them among the best known names in the celtic punk scene They have released 6 full length albums and are about to release their 7th entitled "Odd Boat
Criminal Record
DIY melodic hardcore/punk band from Lafayette IN
Third Wheeling
Indiana DIY or Die Boilermaker Ska band formed in 2025.