As flu season rolls around, Flu-Lapalooza Fights Back!

Protecting you and the people you love from the flu has never easier. Flu-Lapalooza offers the most fun you can have with preventative care!

Event Details

Date: October 8

Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Where: Meridian Health Services 1500 Salem St. Lafayette IN 47904

Cost: 100% FREE

Who: All community members (ages 6 months and up are welcome!)

How: NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!

What to Expect

Free Vaccines - Available while supplies last at participating Meridian Health locations across Indiana.

Exciting Giveaways - Everyone can enter a drawing for a $50 grocery gift card, with one winner selected at every single clinic site!

Seasonal Festivities - Enjoy Halloween-themed decorations, fun contests, and a festive atmosphere. Come in your Halloween best!

Find a Location Near You

Flu-Lapalooza is being hosted at a wide number of Meridian Health locations. To find the participating venue closest to you, view our full list of communities, and learn more, visit: https://www.meridianhs.org/events/flu-lapalooza/