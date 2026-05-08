Gallery Walk 2026 – The 3rd Friday of May (15th), July (17th) and Sept. (18th)

Exciting news for Downtown Lafayette! - The Gallery Walk is returning in 2026, bringing art, culture, and community together once again on Main Street and beyond. Visitors are invited to explore local galleries and shops while enjoying an evening filled with creativity and discovery.

Throughout the event, participating businesses may feature gallery exhibits, artist demonstrations, live music, and special treats. Whether you’re strolling through the heart of downtown or venturing along nearby streets highlighted on the event map, there’s always something new to experience.

Maps will be available at participating businesses and online, making it easy to plan your evening and discover all that Downtown Lafayette has to offer. Join us for a vibrant night of art, connection, and unforgettable surprises—Gallery Walk 2026 is an experience you won’t want to miss.

