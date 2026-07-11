Gallery Walk, Downtown Lafayette

Gallery Walk Returns to Downtown Lafayette, July 17, 6-9 p.m.

Downtown Lafayette will once again come alive with art, culture, and community as Gallery Walk returns in 2026. The event will take place on this July 17, and September 18, 6-9 p.m., welcoming residents and visitors to explore Main Street and surrounding areas.

Throughout each Gallery Walk evening, participating galleries and shops will host art exhibits, artist demonstrations, live music, and special offerings. Guests are encouraged to stroll through downtown and nearby streets showcased on the event map, discovering new spaces and creative experiences along the way.

Event maps will be available both online and at participating businesses, making it easy for attendees to plan their visit and enjoy all that Downtown Lafayette has to offer.

