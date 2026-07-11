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Gallery Walk, Downtown Lafayette

Gallery Walk, Downtown Lafayette

Gallery Walk Returns to Downtown Lafayette, July 17, 6-9 p.m.
Downtown Lafayette will once again come alive with art, culture, and community as Gallery Walk returns in 2026. The event will take place on this July 17, and September 18, 6-9 p.m., welcoming residents and visitors to explore Main Street and surrounding areas.
Throughout each Gallery Walk evening, participating galleries and shops will host art exhibits, artist demonstrations, live music, and special offerings. Guests are encouraged to stroll through downtown and nearby streets showcased on the event map, discovering new spaces and creative experiences along the way.
Event maps will be available both online and at participating businesses, making it easy for attendees to plan their visit and enjoy all that Downtown Lafayette has to offer.

Artists' Own Gallery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Artists' Own
(765) 429-4478
info@artists-own.com
http://www.artists-own.com
Artists' Own Gallery
518 Main Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
(765) 429-4478
info@artists-own.com
http://www.artists-own.com