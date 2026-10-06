Genealogy for Beginners

Learn how to research your ancestors and create a family tree at the Frankfort Community Public Library. Jennifer Van Horn’s genealogy class for beginners will be held on Oct. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

In this class, Van Horn will cover common genealogy websites, key terms, and best practices for organizing and documenting research. In addition, attendees will view research examples and set personal research goals.

Van Horn is a genealogy library volunteer at SullivanMunce Cultural Center in Zionsville, where she helps beginners and lifelong family historians find something new. She also serves as the president of the Boone County Genealogical Society.

This class will be held in the library’s lower level meeting room. The cost is $2, and registration is required. To register, call (765) 654-8746, visit myfcpl.org/calendar, or stop by the library. For more information, contact Jill Garrison at (765) 654-8746, ext. 1137 or jgarrison@myfcpl.org.