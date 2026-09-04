Gerard Smith at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Gerard Smith at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Great tunes ahead from Gerard Smith. This Michigan-based musician rarely makes the drive down to see us, but when he does, we're in for a good night. Gerard is a talented guitarist & mandolin player and has a vast knowledge of Irish and pub tunes.
Nine Irish Brothers
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Gerard Smith
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com