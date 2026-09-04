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Gerard Smith at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette

Gerard Smith at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette

Great tunes ahead from Gerard Smith. This Michigan-based musician rarely makes the drive down to see us, but when he does, we're in for a good night. Gerard is a talented guitarist & mandolin player and has a vast knowledge of Irish and pub tunes.

Nine Irish Brothers
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Gerard Smith
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com