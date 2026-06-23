Greater Lafayette Playwrights present: A Fuguesburg Fourth -- a free night of short play readings
Greater Lafayette Playwrights present: A Fuguesburg Fourth -- a free night of short play readings
Greater Lafayette Playwrights presents A Fuguesburg Fourth: A free evening of short plays all set during a July 4th celebration in the fictional town of Fuguesburg.
Stars, stripes, and small town shenanigans -- join us Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at MatchBOX Coworking Studio, 17 S. 6th Street in downtown Lafayette.
MatchBOX Coworking Studio
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Greater Lafayette Playwrights
Artist Group Info
Greater Lafayette Playwrights
greaterlafayetteplaywrights@gmail.com
MatchBOX Coworking Studio
17 S. 6th St, Suite XLafayette, Indiana 47901
7655889295
hello@matchboxstudio.org