© 2026 | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Griffin Performance Pavilion Celebration

Griffin Performance Pavilion Celebration

Join us for an evening of music, community, and celebration as we officially open the Griffin Performance Pavilion at Cason Family Park!

The festivities kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from Erin Easter, followed by a live performance from local favorite Group Therapy.

Enjoy food trucks, family-friendly activities, and plenty of opportunities to explore this exciting new community gathering space.

Event Schedule
• 4:00 p.m. — Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Remarks from Mayor Erin Easter
• 4:30–6:30 p.m. — Live Music by Group Therapy
• 7:00 p.m. — Yoga on the Lawn with local instructor Lisa Bohlin

This event is made possible by our sponsors: Horizon Bank, Centier Bank, RL Turner Corporation, and Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette.

Cason Family Park
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Group Therapy
https://www.facebook.com/becauseWEallNEEDtherapy/
Cason Family Park
2500 Cumberland Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906