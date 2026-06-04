Griffin Performance Pavilion Celebration
Griffin Performance Pavilion Celebration
Join us for an evening of music, community, and celebration as we officially open the Griffin Performance Pavilion at Cason Family Park!
The festivities kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from Erin Easter, followed by a live performance from local favorite Group Therapy.
Enjoy food trucks, family-friendly activities, and plenty of opportunities to explore this exciting new community gathering space.
Event Schedule
• 4:00 p.m. — Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Remarks from Mayor Erin Easter
• 4:30–6:30 p.m. — Live Music by Group Therapy
• 7:00 p.m. — Yoga on the Lawn with local instructor Lisa Bohlin
This event is made possible by our sponsors: Horizon Bank, Centier Bank, RL Turner Corporation, and Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette.
Cason Family Park
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Group Therapy
Cason Family Park
2500 Cumberland AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906