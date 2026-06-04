Griffin Performance Pavilion Celebration

Join us for an evening of music, community, and celebration as we officially open the Griffin Performance Pavilion at Cason Family Park!

The festivities kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from Erin Easter, followed by a live performance from local favorite Group Therapy.

Enjoy food trucks, family-friendly activities, and plenty of opportunities to explore this exciting new community gathering space.

Event Schedule

• 4:00 p.m. — Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Remarks from Mayor Erin Easter

• 4:30–6:30 p.m. — Live Music by Group Therapy

• 7:00 p.m. — Yoga on the Lawn with local instructor Lisa Bohlin

This event is made possible by our sponsors: Horizon Bank, Centier Bank, RL Turner Corporation, and Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette.