Get spooky with the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, the Fowler House, and the Tippecanoe County Historical Association during our neighborhood Halloween Bash! Enjoy trick-or-treating, kids' activities, an outdoor concert featuring No Rest 4 the Weekend, and local favorite vendors: Odie Boy’s Kettle Corn, Pretty Prairie Pizza, and Wea Creek Orchard!

Admission to all Friday Night Live concerts is FREE thanks to our sponsor Duke Energy, with support from the Cellar Wine Bistro!