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Halloween Bash

Halloween Bash

Get spooky with the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, the Fowler House, and the Tippecanoe County Historical Association during our neighborhood Halloween Bash! Enjoy trick-or-treating, kids' activities, an outdoor concert featuring No Rest 4 the Weekend, and local favorite vendors: Odie Boy’s Kettle Corn, Pretty Prairie Pizza, and Wea Creek Orchard!

Admission to all Friday Night Live concerts is FREE thanks to our sponsor Duke Energy, with support from the Cellar Wine Bistro!

Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
https://www.artlafayette.org
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128
http://www.artlafayette.org