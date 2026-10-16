The Arts Federation presents the 8th Annual Holiday Art Sale December 3 – December 19, 2026. This annual month-long sale showcases the work of regional artists and gives the community a chance to shop locally this holiday season. The sale will include prints, cards, paintings, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, glasswork, and so much more!

Admission is free and all members of the community are invited to come:

Opening Reception: Thursday, December 3, 6 - 8 pm

Saturdays, December 5, 12, & 19: 11 am - 3 pm

Monday - Fridays, December 4-18: 9 am - 5 pm