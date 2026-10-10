Howl at the Hall II w/ Fugu Dugu, Thelma and the Sleaze, and CoyoteBear

Come HOWL AT THE HALL with us again Saturday October 31st!!! Mom&Pop Productions returns to Duncan Hall for another Halloween Bash!

Featuring performances from Thelma and the Sleaze, Fugu Dugu, and CoyoteBear. Costume contest, beer, wine, light refreshments, and dancing!

This is an all ages event (12 and under are free but must be accompanied by an adult)

Event starts at 7pm / All ages / $17 ADV

Fugu Dugu - a female-led collision of Eastern European folklore, klezmer, Americana and punk, delivered with explosive violin, electric guitars, multilingual storytelling and a live energy built to make people move.

Thelma and the Sleaze - Trio of knockabout dames sound literally no less menacing than they look, taking their namesake much more literally than you’d expect. Combining the feminist onslaught of Sleater-Kinney and the heavy pop crunch of Thin Lizzy, their sleazy, muscle-bound riffs oozed off the stage with a confrontational, disreputable tone.

CoyoteBear - Lafayette, Indiana-based indie rock and folk project created by singer-songwriter Cody Hall. Known for his atmospheric storytelling and "Bastard Americana" sound, Hall blends influences from punk, reggae, hip-hop, and country into a modern troubadour experience backed by an all-star roster of area musicians.

Thanks to our sponsors Thomas Duncan Hall and Visit Lafayette - West Lafayette