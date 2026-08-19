Hunger Hike is a seven-week fundraising journey that brings people together to raise funds to combat hunger locally, regionally, and globally. Join us for a fun celebration of our community’s efforts to fight hunger!

After seven weeks of fundraising, hiking, and working together toward our goal, we’ll gather on Sunday, September 20, at Memorial Island at Columbian Park to celebrate what our community has accomplished.

There is still time to make a difference. Form a team, invite others to join you, or make a donation to help us continue trekking toward our $110,000 goal. Ending hunger takes all of us working together.

All proceeds benefit Food Finders Food Bank, Lafayette Urban Ministry, and St. Thomas Aquinas’ Haiti Ministry. Be part of the movement and celebrate the impact our community can make when we hike together against hunger. Visit HungerHike.org to register, donate, or learn more.

