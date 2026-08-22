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Ian Gould live at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette

Ian Gould live at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette

Belfast native Ian Gould is many things: Multi-instrumentationalist, singer, and wit. With a wide repertoire of classics and lesser-known Irish music, Ian makes for an easy night of laid-back fun.

Nine Irish Brothers
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Ian Gould
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com