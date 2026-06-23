Insects in a New Light @ Clegg Memorial Garden
Insects in a New Light @ Clegg Memorial Garden
NICHES and Purdue University’s Entomology Department are partnering to host an interactive evening focused on exploring and cataloging local moth species and nocturnal insects. The event will include a presentation on insect ecology and diversity, followed by an outdoor black light station to observe and identify moths and other nocturnal insects with an expert.
Clegg Memorial Garden
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Purdue Entomology
(765) 496-9167
john3796@purdue.edu
Clegg Memorial Garden
1782 N 400 ELafayette, Indiana 47905
5134905080
sam@nicheslandtrust.org