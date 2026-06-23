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Insects in a New Light @ Clegg Memorial Garden

Insects in a New Light @ Clegg Memorial Garden

NICHES and Purdue University’s Entomology Department are partnering to host an interactive evening focused on exploring and cataloging local moth species and nocturnal insects. The event will include a presentation on insect ecology and diversity, followed by an outdoor black light station to observe and identify moths and other nocturnal insects with an expert.

Clegg Memorial Garden
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Purdue Entomology
(765) 496-9167
john3796@purdue.edu
https://ag.purdue.edu/department/entm/
Clegg Memorial Garden
1782 N 400 E
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
5134905080
sam@nicheslandtrust.org
https://www.nicheslandtrust.org/