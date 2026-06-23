Insects in a New Light @ Lilly Nature Center
Insects in a New Light @ Lilly Nature Center
Join Purdue entomologists for an evening program durring Moth Week all about nocturnal insects! We will start with a talk on insect diversity and the fascinating world of insects. Then, we will head outside to a blacklight station and watch the night come alive as insects fly in from the darkness!
Lilly Nature Center
08:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Purdue Entomology
(765) 496-9167
john3796@purdue.edu
Lilly Nature Center
1620 Lindberg Rd, West Lafayette, IN 47906West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
765-807-1817
aestes@lafayette.in.gov