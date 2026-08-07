Insects in a New Light @ Prophetstown
Insects in a New Light @ Prophetstown
Join Purdue entomologists at the Meadow View picnic area for an evening program all about nocturnal insects! We will start with a talk on insect diversity and the fascinating world of insects. Then, we will head outside to a blacklight station to explore, observe, and interact with Purdue’s team as they help identify and explain what you’re seeing. Appropriate for all ages. If you enjoy photography, bring a camera or phone to add observations to iNaturalist.
Prophetstown State Park
08:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Purdue Entomology
(765) 496-9167
john3796@purdue.edu
Prophetstown State Park
4112 E. State Road 225West Lafayette, Indiana 47906