Joshua Quimby w/ Matt Pless (Alt Country/ Folk) at People's Brewing

Joshua Quimby and Matt Pless debut at People's Brewing on Tuesday September 15th 2026.

Doors 6pm / Music 7pm / 21+ / $15.44 ADV (all fees included)

A Mom&Pop Production

Joshua Quimby is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Connecticut who plays alternative country music with a modern twist. His style blends traditional country roots with folk, blues-rock, honky tonk, and grunge influences. Quimby's rich vocals and introspective lyrics create a sound that's both nostalgic and original. He's inspired by the work of songwriters like Bob Dylan, John Prine, and Hank Williams, Sr.

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Combining elements of folk, punk, pop and rock, Matt Pless can lyrically turn a phrase with the best of them and has been compared to some of the preeminent songwriters of our time.

A consummate performer with a high-energy stage presence, Matt Pless travels the road continuously entertaining and astounding his audiences. With guitar and harmonica as his tools of choice and words as his main characters, he has shared the stage with the likes of Maroon 5, Rilo Kiley, Alkaline Trio, Arlo Guthrie, Bad Brains, Fallout Boy, All Time Low and others.