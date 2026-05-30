Jurassic Saturday
Jurassic Saturday
Jurassic Saturdays: Every Saturday afternoon though the summer, watch all of the Jurassic movies. Popcorn and water will be provided.
June 13: Jurassic Park
June 20: The Lost World: Jurassic Park
June 27: Jurassic Park III
July 11: Jurassic World
July 18: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
July 25: Jurassic World: Dominion
August 1: Jurassic World: Rebirth
* intense sci-fi action, moderate violence, and mild profanity
Friends of TCPL Conference Room
Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Jun 27, 2026.
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119