Jurassic Saturday

Jurassic Saturdays: Every Saturday afternoon though the summer, watch all of the Jurassic movies. Popcorn and water will be provided.

June 13: Jurassic Park

June 20: The Lost World: Jurassic Park

June 27: Jurassic Park III

July 11: Jurassic World

July 18: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

July 25: Jurassic World: Dominion

August 1: Jurassic World: Rebirth

* intense sci-fi action, moderate violence, and mild profanity

Friends of TCPL Conference Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: General/Family