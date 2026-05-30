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Jurassic Saturday

Jurassic Saturday

Jurassic Saturdays: Every Saturday afternoon though the summer, watch all of the Jurassic movies. Popcorn and water will be provided.

June 13: Jurassic Park

June 20: The Lost World: Jurassic Park

June 27: Jurassic Park III

July 11: Jurassic World

July 18: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

July 25: Jurassic World: Dominion

August 1: Jurassic World: Rebirth

* intense sci-fi action, moderate violence, and mild profanity  

Friends of TCPL Conference Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: General/Family

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Aug 01, 2026.
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119