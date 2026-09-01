K-5 Club!
K-5 Club!
Come join us for K5 club in September where we'll be learning and discovering how children play and create all around the world!
9/1 - Stories and Songs
9/8 - Games and Fun
9/15 - Arts and Crafts
9/22 - Festivals through the Seasons
9/29 - Travel Collages
Meet in the Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A.
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Sep 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119