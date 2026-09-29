K-5 Club
K-5 Club
Come join us for K5 Club in October! This month, your stuffies will get a chance to have an all-inclusive luxury hotel experience at the library. Then, the rest of the month will be dedicated to science! Engage in hands on activities to help you learn more about the world around you!
10/6 - Stuffie Hotel Day
10/13 - Why do things float? (Density)
10/20 - Whats the Matter? (Stages of Matter)
10/27 - Shocking Discoveries (Electricity)
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 6-11
Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Oct 27, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119