Come join us for K5 Club in October! This month, your stuffies will get a chance to have an all-inclusive luxury hotel experience at the library. Then, the rest of the month will be dedicated to science! Engage in hands on activities to help you learn more about the world around you!

10/6 - Stuffie Hotel Day

10/13 - Why do things float? (Density)

10/20 - Whats the Matter? (Stages of Matter)

10/27 - Shocking Discoveries (Electricity)

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 6-11

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A

