K-5 Club!
K-5 Club!
Kids in grades K-5 can stop by every Tuesday in November to paint using different styles!
Paintpalooza!
Nov 3--Painting Masks
Nov 10--Painting with Tape
Nov 17--Painting with Science
Nov 24--Painting with Texture
Meet in the Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A.
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Nov 24, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119