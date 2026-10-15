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News that will always ask the tough questions Made possible by you.

K-5 Club!

K-5 Club!

Kids in grades K-5 can stop by every Tuesday in November to paint using different styles!

Paintpalooza!

Nov 3--Painting Masks

Nov 10--Painting with Tape

Nov 17--Painting with Science

Nov 24--Painting with Texture

Meet in the Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A.

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Nov 24, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119