Lafayette Bridal Expo
Lafayette Bridal Expo
The Lafayette Bridal Expo is the largest single day bridal show in the area and is sponsored by Louie's Tux Shop! The top specialists in the area assemble to help brides and grooms get the most out of their wedding planning. Tons of booths, incredible show specials, samples, and of course fun! Plus, admission is free!
Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 10 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Louie's Tux Shop
(574) 298-8871
marketing@louiestuxshop.com
Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds
1406 Teal RoadLafayette, Indiana 47905
765-474-0793
pnwillia@purdue.edu