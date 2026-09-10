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Lafayette Bridal Expo

Lafayette Bridal Expo

The Lafayette Bridal Expo is the largest single day bridal show in the area and is sponsored by Louie's Tux Shop! The top specialists in the area assemble to help brides and grooms get the most out of their wedding planning. Tons of booths, incredible show specials, samples, and of course fun! Plus, admission is free!

Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 10 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Louie's Tux Shop
(574) 298-8871
marketing@louiestuxshop.com
https://www.louiestuxshop.com/lafayette-bridal-expo-indiana
Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds
1406 Teal Road
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
765-474-0793
pnwillia@purdue.edu
https://www.tippecanoemastergardener.org/expo